Fisti-Fluffs update for 4 June 2022

Fisti-Fluffs Patch Notes: 2.0.4

Build 8871480 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone!

We got some exciting updates cooking in the oven but for now, I wanted to get in some bug fixes for you all!

  • Fixed an intermittent issue where the game would crash when entering the main menu settings
  • Additional mouse support added to Title Screen for selecting adjacent menu options
  • Controller/Keyboard state update ensuring that icons will stay more consistent while switching between keyboard and controller on menus
  • Slightly decreased the power of the Ground Slam
  • Performance adjustments

Thank you for the continued support!
-Trace

