Fisti-Fluffs Patch Notes: 2.0.4

Hey everyone!

We got some exciting updates cooking in the oven but for now, I wanted to get in some bug fixes for you all!

Fixed an intermittent issue where the game would crash when entering the main menu settings

Additional mouse support added to Title Screen for selecting adjacent menu options

Controller/Keyboard state update ensuring that icons will stay more consistent while switching between keyboard and controller on menus

Slightly decreased the power of the Ground Slam

Performance adjustments

Thank you for the continued support!

-Trace