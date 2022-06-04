Fisti-Fluffs Patch Notes: 2.0.4

Hey everyone!
We got some exciting updates cooking in the oven but for now, I wanted to get in some bug fixes for you all!
- Fixed an intermittent issue where the game would crash when entering the main menu settings
- Additional mouse support added to Title Screen for selecting adjacent menu options
- Controller/Keyboard state update ensuring that icons will stay more consistent while switching between keyboard and controller on menus
- Slightly decreased the power of the Ground Slam
- Performance adjustments
Thank you for the continued support!
-Trace
Changed files in this update