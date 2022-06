Share · View all patches · Build 8871341 · Last edited 4 June 2022 – 07:13:07 UTC by Wendy

Hi everyone,

here is a regular update, the changes:

add chapter 4 novel,

correct valiant edge skill (now target all enemies),

rework abnormal states,

regular bosses can inflict abnormal state,

ex bosses are harder (ie they have better skills and agility).

Thank you for your support,

David Nguyen.