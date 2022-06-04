Greetings players! The new hotfix (0.8.20) is now live on all of the platforms. Please save your progress and restart your game client to update. You should be able to load normally and continue playing. If you have any problems, please let us know.

Bugs and Fixes

Fixed severe lag caused by many blueprints being unreachable.

Known issue

Blueprints created on top of other blueprints will appear orange and unreachable, regardless of their reachability. The good news is - settlers will build them if they can reach them.

Some players will experience the disappearance of the stockpile counter on the top right part of the screen. Because of this, some production will stop and display as lacking in resources. The temporary fix is to destroy those old stockpiles and build new ones - then it should work properly. We'll look into a real solution for it next week.

We'll continue fixing these(and other) issues next week. Have patience.

Thank you.

Foxy Voxel