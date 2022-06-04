 Skip to content

AI Roguelite update for 4 June 2022

v1.6

Share · View all patches · Build 8870923 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Reskinned some things such as textures, cursor, and buttons
-Fixed combat buttons and added hovering tooltip for main/secondary attack
-Made the item tooltip more informative about the item’s damage and/or protection
-Fixed issue where entity images displayed improperly if there were more than 3 places, npc’s, or enemies.
-Fixed tooltip display bug
-Overhauled items/abilities: You can now use items/abilities on yourself or your follower, including during combat. (This paves the way for other gameplay such as status effects, hopefully coming in a future update)
-Slight overhaul of story generation and detection to improve accuracy

