-Reskinned some things such as textures, cursor, and buttons

-Fixed combat buttons and added hovering tooltip for main/secondary attack

-Made the item tooltip more informative about the item’s damage and/or protection

-Fixed issue where entity images displayed improperly if there were more than 3 places, npc’s, or enemies.

-Fixed tooltip display bug

-Overhauled items/abilities: You can now use items/abilities on yourself or your follower, including during combat. (This paves the way for other gameplay such as status effects, hopefully coming in a future update)

-Slight overhaul of story generation and detection to improve accuracy