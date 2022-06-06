 Skip to content

Lavender update for 6 June 2022

Minor update

Share · View all patches · Build 8870873 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Catching the main branch of the game up with nightly. Finally got unreal engine automated builds going.
Sorry about the massive downtime! life really caught up to the team and me, so we couldn't get anything done on lavender for a long while. I'm finally freed up again to work on lavender, so fingers crossed the updates start flowing again :)

