UPDATE #14 1 new community map + 3 new towers + gamepad update

This week we are adding a new challenge mechanic and 1 new community map. We also reworked the gamepad controller so it is a lot more complete.

There's a new community map in Soulburg! Protect your village against pirates. They will come in many ships so beware! This map should be very hard so bring your friends and take on this new challenge!

Joan the Witch just joined Noblewood! There she will help you with the star shop, showing you how it works if it's your first time using it.

She will also offer you the parkour challenges. There are 3 maps. Succeed in each of the parkour maps and unlock a new tower for free! These towers are the Lucky Charm tower, the Moonlight tower and the Slicing tower each having their own unique mechanics.

We reworked a lot of the gamepad controls this week. You will now be able to:

Open the skill tree + Open maps (Y) (switch modes by pressing LB)

Unlock new skills and use them (arrows)

We also added the ability to

Level up crafting tables and add tools to tables (select with arrow + Press A)

The survival build menu has been updated to be more clear with controllers and keyboards.

New control select system. You can now switch controllers at will just by picking up your controller and using it, the game will detect and switch control scheme automatically.

For this week's challenge you will need to gather 25 fish! Build a crafting table and level it to level 2 and craft your own fishing rod! Then you will be able to catch some fish.

Don’t forget to put the Weekly Challenge table in your map. You can also do this challenge with your friends.

How it works:

Unlock the Weekly Challenge table in the Star Milestone.

Place it whenever you start a map and it will record your challenge progress while you play. You need to place it every time you start a map for it to record.

Watch your numbers grow and make sure to complete the target before Friday!

In bulk

𝅒 All the collector npcs now have all their own custom hat. (so cute)

𝅓 Palm Trees are now choppable with an axe.

𝅒 Bat experience drop has been recalibrated to fit other mobs.

𝅓 Necklaces in soulburg will now use the right currency, deadly ichor.

𝅒 Cleansing Tower now display the right stats on all levels.

𝅓 Soulburg Village had some issue with the house placement collisions, it has now been fixed.

𝅒 Fixed split screen auto login with more than 2 screens.

And more!