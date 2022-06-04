Patch 5 (04.06.2022) - Version: EA_0_005

Collision between vehicles added.

Certain Open World adjustments, due to active vehicle collision.

Fixed server-side warnings regarding weapon usage.

Fixed connection problems on game server for clients with certain hardware (player tries to connect to game server and ends up back in main menu).

DP 25 (Delivery Missions) position optimized.

First preparations for housing (server-side).

Note: To be able to interact with a vehicle (get in / open trunk), you have to target the vehicle with the aiming point and then press the "F" key. If the center aiming point is not aimed at the vehicle, you will not be able to get in or open the trunk.