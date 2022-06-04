0.9.4.1D is live! Exhaust Hoses, Physics based flags, & Montgomery County fixes

0.9.4.1D is live! I've reimplemented the exhaust hoses in the new game engine, they have been rebuilt and are now much more optimized and issues with them being stuck in the ground have been fixed. Also reimplemented are the dynamic physics based flags in the new game engine which have also been improved and optimized fixing issues with them spinning in circles when switching between cameras. Also fixed in this update are Montgomery County garage doors disappearing when forcing some calls. I also fixed some decals in Montgomery County parking lots that weren't transparent and looked off. I still am working on a new way to load in the collapse calls which will be patched in the next few days but I wanted to get this patch with these reimplementations and fixes out to you guys.

Readded optimized and improved Exhaust Hoses

Readded optimized and improved Dynamic physics based flags on back of apparatus

Fixed Montgomery County fire station doors disappearing when spawning forest fires

Fixed Montgomery County parking lot of fast food and supermarket decals being non transparent