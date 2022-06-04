Update 104 is Now Live!

Howdy folks!
Update 104 is ready to rock! While perhaps not one of the flashiest updates we've done in memory, U104 marks a huge milestone in terms of the underlying systems of H3 that are the foundation of the work we have planned for the rest of the summer. The Save/Load functionality (available in the Proving Ground, Indoor Range and Grillhouse) are going to be brought to other sandbox scenes over the coming months along with a suite of Sandbox tools that we're certain you're going to love.
Those of you who've followed our devlogs over the years know that a 'Scenario' system has been attempted twice before and we neeever quite got to something shippable, so it is with great glee that we finally get the base pieces of that in game, and out to you folks.
Anywho I hope you all have a wonderful weekend Thing-Flingin' Watermelons into the air and whatever other hijinks y'all end up getting into.
Cheers,
Anton
Full Changelog - Update 104
* Additions:
- Added New Firearm Set: Mini-14 (Classic and GB in 5.56x45mm) with 5, 10 and 30 round magazines
- Added New RangeToy: Thing Flinger
- Added The Following Items To Item Spawner: 1911 Oversize + Magazine, 1911 Longflop, Cyber Pistol, Hot Dog Grenade, Rail Camera, Camcorder, Gum Drops, Glowstick,
- Added The Following Sosigguns to Item Spawner: Ash12, KEDR, PKM, RG6, SVDS, Makarov, Toz106
- Added New Firearm: AR50a Anti-materiel Rifle (.50 bmg)
- Added New Muzzle Brake: StratBomber
- Added New Item Spawner Section: Save/Load (Available in Limited Scenes For Now)
- Added New Target Set: Steel Pop (Classic, Mini CLassic, Pepper, Mini Speed, Speed)
- Added New Target Set: Steel IPSC (Classic, Simple, Mini)
- Added New Target Set: Steel Walkers (2.5in, 3.5in, 4.75in)
- Added New Target Set: Steel Plate (Gong, Large Diamond, Large Square, Rectangle, Small Diamond, Tombstone Large, Tombstone Small A, Tombstone Small B
- Added New Target Set: Wood Standees (Left/Right Hotdog Solider, Uncle Spam)
- Added New Target: Steel Spinner
- Added New Target: Dueling Tree
- Added New Target: Destructible Apple
- Added New Target: Destructible Watermelon
- Added New Option To Wrist Menu: Cleanup All Spawnable
Changes:
- Dueling tree sub-pieces now reset if you grab the target and release it
- Steel Pop Targets now have a spring state toggle (which can be used to reset them)
- M1911 Longflop now has Stock and Muzzle Attachment pos
- Tweaked collision damage thresholds on destructible targets
- Tweaked spring response on Popper Targets
- Further changes to Sosiggun Recoil
- Sosiggun Uzi now has 20 round capacity instead of 32
- Rebuilt Quickbelt Slot system internally for flexibility, consistent Serialization/Deserialization, and better mod support
- Rebuilt Recoil system and Parameters for all Sosigguns
- Tweaked behavior for steel target volume ranges
- Tweaked behavior for steel target hit decal scaling
- All weapons using the SimpleLauncher base class now properly serialize their chambered round
- 2019 Detective special not properly serializes chambered rounds, battery, heat sink, heat and damage state
- Rebuilt Pumpkin Target
- Rebuilt Clay Pots Targets
- Rebuilt Clay Pigeons Targets
- Added Baseball to Item Spawner (under thrown melee weapons)
- Added an internal flag for OpenBolt Receiver code related to mod functionality
Fixes:
- Fixed physics joint dislocation issues with Dueling tree
- Fixed broken Metadata Preventing Serialization on: Plunger Launcher, SPAAM, Uspsacial Attachments, Thompson 30 carbine Mag, HCB Bolt, Sturm Grenade, M720a1, M1a1 Rocket, M72 Rocket, Remote Missile, RPG7 Rocket, Panzershrek Rocket, OTS38, Meat Fortress EMP Nade, Meat Fortress Ubernade, Cyber Handgun, G3 Picatinny Adapter, Madsen LAR 10 Round Magazine.
- Fixed IFF issue with pinned impact grenades
- Fixed missing reference on HAM Comboscope preventing serialization
- Fixed misnamed field on USP Match
- Fixed physics issue with Dueling tree
- Made it so that grillhouse panel is no longer cleared by ‘clear spawnable’ button
- Fixed single element null list entries on Rail Lights, Microtorch, MG42, Scar17 CQC
- Fixed missing references breaking Cappocollseum Games
Changed files in this update