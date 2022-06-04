Update 104 is Now Live!

Howdy folks!

Update 104 is ready to rock! While perhaps not one of the flashiest updates we've done in memory, U104 marks a huge milestone in terms of the underlying systems of H3 that are the foundation of the work we have planned for the rest of the summer. The Save/Load functionality (available in the Proving Ground, Indoor Range and Grillhouse) are going to be brought to other sandbox scenes over the coming months along with a suite of Sandbox tools that we're certain you're going to love.

Those of you who've followed our devlogs over the years know that a 'Scenario' system has been attempted twice before and we neeever quite got to something shippable, so it is with great glee that we finally get the base pieces of that in game, and out to you folks.

Anywho I hope you all have a wonderful weekend Thing-Flingin' Watermelons into the air and whatever other hijinks y'all end up getting into.

Cheers,

Anton

* Additions:

Added New Firearm Set: Mini-14 (Classic and GB in 5.56x45mm) with 5, 10 and 30 round magazines

Added New RangeToy: Thing Flinger

Added The Following Items To Item Spawner: 1911 Oversize + Magazine, 1911 Longflop, Cyber Pistol, Hot Dog Grenade, Rail Camera, Camcorder, Gum Drops, Glowstick,

Added The Following Sosigguns to Item Spawner: Ash12, KEDR, PKM, RG6, SVDS, Makarov, Toz106

Added New Firearm: AR50a Anti-materiel Rifle (.50 bmg)

Added New Muzzle Brake: StratBomber

Added New Item Spawner Section: Save/Load (Available in Limited Scenes For Now)

Added New Target Set: Steel Pop (Classic, Mini CLassic, Pepper, Mini Speed, Speed)

Added New Target Set: Steel IPSC (Classic, Simple, Mini)

Added New Target Set: Steel Walkers (2.5in, 3.5in, 4.75in)

Added New Target Set: Steel Plate (Gong, Large Diamond, Large Square, Rectangle, Small Diamond, Tombstone Large, Tombstone Small A, Tombstone Small B

Added New Target Set: Wood Standees (Left/Right Hotdog Solider, Uncle Spam)

Added New Target: Steel Spinner

Added New Target: Dueling Tree

Added New Target: Destructible Apple

Added New Target: Destructible Watermelon

Added New Option To Wrist Menu: Cleanup All Spawnable

Changes:

Dueling tree sub-pieces now reset if you grab the target and release it

Steel Pop Targets now have a spring state toggle (which can be used to reset them)

M1911 Longflop now has Stock and Muzzle Attachment pos

Tweaked collision damage thresholds on destructible targets

Tweaked spring response on Popper Targets

Further changes to Sosiggun Recoil

Sosiggun Uzi now has 20 round capacity instead of 32

Rebuilt Quickbelt Slot system internally for flexibility, consistent Serialization/Deserialization, and better mod support

Rebuilt Recoil system and Parameters for all Sosigguns

Tweaked behavior for steel target volume ranges

Tweaked behavior for steel target hit decal scaling

All weapons using the SimpleLauncher base class now properly serialize their chambered round

2019 Detective special not properly serializes chambered rounds, battery, heat sink, heat and damage state

Rebuilt Pumpkin Target

Rebuilt Clay Pots Targets

Rebuilt Clay Pigeons Targets

Added Baseball to Item Spawner (under thrown melee weapons)

Added an internal flag for OpenBolt Receiver code related to mod functionality

Fixes: