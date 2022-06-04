Patch 12 - OBJ import & Isometric export.

Patch 12 is out introducing the highly requested OBJ Importer, Isometric Exporter & Unicode integration!

You've all been amazing by sharing incredible creations, inspirational ideas and highly useful suggestions.

Here's a whole host of features inspired by you guys, I hope you enjoy and thanks for all your input!

New Assets:

OBJ Importer

Isometric Exporter

Transparent Image support for PNG

JPG Image support

Mirror Buttons

Random Tint colour drop settings

Split Screen

GM lighting override

Unicode integration! - type in your native characters.

Hiding Props

Additional Props

More Glass Shapes

Wedges

Overworld tiles

Tweaks:

Ingame map renaming

Tweaked Sci-Fi Colliders

Locked props now require Shift + Del to delete

Vertical & Horizontal grid options added

Animation input fields

Icon tweaks

Added Shift + Ctrl speed modifiers on most camera inputs

Added Physical lights to the new sci-fi light props added last patch.

Grid & Light settings no longer a "state" and can be toggled independently

Tab system Ui clean-up

Can move while rotating again.

Workshop browser type separation

Locking a prop now temporarily removes control from players.

Right-click menu stays open until mouse pressed else where not mouse off.

Windows no longer scale off screen.

Fixes:

Scrolling to increase rotational values now works as expected past 90 deg.

Fixed some typos.

Fixed bug with Snapshot on prefab creator.

Workshop works as expected again (except friends only).

Can no longer click through windows onto props.

Yet again the player sheets haven't made the cut and I'm starting to feel like "one of those" devs but alas they are still in the works!

Stay Creative and Happy Gaming!

Join the discussions to suggest more awesome features: https://discord.gg/mJntEJ2kzC