Undead Tweaks! DR4X Weekly Changelog #45: 6/03/2022

Share · View all patches · Build 8870377 · Last edited 4 June 2022 – 02:09:12 UTC by Wendy

Got some nice changes this time around, new images, a new Greater Undead flag, and several bug fixes and QOL tweaks.

Most of the following was live as of last night! Lets go...

Gameplay and UI

-Bandit groups now get more logical names

-Game now anounces when the capital of your realm (The big city with the Capital flag) is captured

-Made escape close next unit/building pop ups

-Red gremlins now get the archer hard counter bonus against warrior type units. To counter them use cavalry

-Options menu tweaks

-Added new unit art for skeleton warrior



-Added new unit art for skeleton archer



-Added new unit art for blue phantom



-Added new unit art for ancient skeleton



Bug Fixes

-Ratmen saboteurs now have the correct warrior bonus against archers rather than being considered cavalry.

-Fixed bug where health bars would show up over the top of the top half of the UI

--Been wanting to fix this one for awhile, thank you Tchey for suggesting this bug fix.

-Fixed bug where new infighting system didnt work the way I expected

Balancing

-Added new Greater Undead flag to strigoi (replacing the original undead flag) which has all the same abilities as the undead but with a bonus passive 1.5 damage to all adjacent non-undead enemy units per turn

Suggestion for testers

-Check out the new art!

YouTube Spotlight of the week!

Nothing this time, hope more folks do videos on DR4X in the future!