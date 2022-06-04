Undead Tweaks! DR4X Weekly Changelog #45: 6/03/2022

Got some nice changes this time around, new images, a new Greater Undead flag, and several bug fixes and QOL tweaks.
Most of the following was live as of last night! Lets go...
Gameplay and UI
-Bandit groups now get more logical names
-Game now anounces when the capital of your realm (The big city with the Capital flag) is captured
-Made escape close next unit/building pop ups
-Red gremlins now get the archer hard counter bonus against warrior type units. To counter them use cavalry
-Options menu tweaks
-Added new unit art for skeleton warrior
-Added new unit art for skeleton archer
-Added new unit art for blue phantom
-Added new unit art for ancient skeleton
Bug Fixes
-Ratmen saboteurs now have the correct warrior bonus against archers rather than being considered cavalry.
-Fixed bug where health bars would show up over the top of the top half of the UI
--Been wanting to fix this one for awhile, thank you Tchey for suggesting this bug fix.
-Fixed bug where new infighting system didnt work the way I expected
Balancing
-Added new Greater Undead flag to strigoi (replacing the original undead flag) which has all the same abilities as the undead but with a bonus passive 1.5 damage to all adjacent non-undead enemy units per turn
Suggestion for testers
-Check out the new art!
YouTube Spotlight of the week!
Nothing this time, hope more folks do videos on DR4X in the future!
Changed files in this update