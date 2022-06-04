Version 1.1.0 Update Notes!

Dang, what a first week! Didn't think there'd be this many bugs that slipped through into release haha.

In case you missed the previous patch notes, Reimu's Reimungton was nerfed a little, Marisa's M4G1-C was buffed a bit and that dreadful Discord glitch got fixed.

We've been looking through all the feedback we've gotten on the game since its release, whether it's been the Steam discussion forums, store reviews, or videos! You can say that this update changelog is our current response to said feedback!

What's New in Version 1.1.0

Custom Attract Mode Videos!

Did you know that if you left the game idle for a few seconds on the title screen, it'll automatically enter Attract Mode? That way you can really feel like you just stumbled upon a cool game at the arcade, just begging for your credits!

The Attract Mode only comes with one attraction footage, but with the recent update, you can now load your own attraction footage!



Video Credit: "Reimungton 870" by MTB, it's great, give it a watch!

Get yourself a video file, either as a .mp4 or another supported format

Navigate to the game's install folder on your system

Open the _Touhou CrisisData folder

Locate the folder named Videos and put your footage in there

???

Profit!

With the video in place, the Attract Mode system will automatically pick any compatible video in your Videos folder to play!

Trigger-Finger Accessibility!

Added an accessibility option that enables full-auto fire mode across all weapons, even in the UI! You can still do semi-auto fire even with this option enabled, though you may accidentally miss some shots if you hold the fire key down thoughtlessly.



Those with an active trigger should also note that manual fire is still possible with the option on, and mashing the fire key will still, always be faster.

Hopefully, this new addition lessens the strain on everyone's fingers!

Removed Lightgun Flash Effect

Removed the lightgun flash option, I don't think anyone ever liked it. It's always been an option people would rush to turn off and no one would ever bring it up as a positive. Let me know if you actually want it back!

Adjusted appearance of in-game options interface

Did you know, you can press ESC in-game to adjust some choice settings? It looked a bit ugly before, so I adjusted it by removing the panel and now it looks slightly better.



Fixes

Fixed Marisa being unable to fire if restarting the battle while holding the M4G1-C

Fixed the buttons in the credit screen not playing the proper sounds when activated

Spaced out Reimungton shotgun rounds in the Ammo display (sorry again for the nerf, but it had to happen)

Fixed game timer counting up before the game starts properly after restarting the battle

Fixed tutorial text to read 8 bullets instead of 9

Lowered Sakuya's health bar position on-screen for more aggressive Sinden Lightgun borders

Thanks again to everyone who gave our game a shot🔫! Don't forget, if you'd like to see more lightgun stuff in the future, do show your support by picking up the bonus content pack!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1990000/Touhou_Crisis__Artbook__Soundtrack