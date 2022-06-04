Alpha Release 0.5.0 Notes

MAJOR RELEASE: 0.5.0

Thanks to our XL-sized previous update, this one officially finished off two milestones, so we've increased the version number twice! This one is mostly new event content, plus finishing up the Prestige Drama mission. We're already starting work on the next mission - it'll be our most ambitious yet, and start getting into some of the game's deep lore.

WORLD EVENTS

There are now a series of recombinant random events about the inner lives of your astronauts. Combined with a few new priest events, the total number of events in the game have been doubled since our earlier builds!

Rebalanced random event probabilities using monte carlo simulation; compensated for preconditions so all events are equally likely to occur

MISSION - PRESTIGE DRAMA

Mission mapestry now complete! It appears throughout the mission to keep track of your progress and decisions. It's also available in-game by clicking on the top bar, or in the mission select or "What Have You Done?" menus.

AUDIO