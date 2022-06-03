First Quality of Life Update Patch Notes 🏰

UI

Adds a bar above the calendar that shows the balance of your court

Since this is one of the easiest ways to lose right now, we wanted to make it more accessible to the player. With this change, a player can look at the power balance easily while an event is

active.

Adds randomized starting crest to the crest designer

Adds some more options to the crest designer

No more plain white crests when starting!

Adds volume sliders to the main menu

…whoops. We’re working on a full settings menu, but this should have been in from the start.

Adds an X button to the “Decisions” window

It was there at one point, but it must have gotten overwritten by another change.

Decisions

Abdicating your throne now sets your stability to .6

Abdication doesn’t really serve that much of a purpose right now. Hopefully this will serve as a last resort option when in dire situations.

Events

Reworks the “Royal Responsibilities” events to set a static court balance instead of granting an amount of power

We found that having that big power swing without warning was unfun and felt useless unless in the exactly right situation (low stability and court imbalance in the appropriate way). These events were always supposed to be a “bail out” for sticky situations, but never this situational. With this change, you will always be able to choose either option without losing immediately while also keeping it a risky choice.

Construction

Increases road cost from nothing to 5 Coins and 1 Food

The roads were changed due to a score exploit using the free roads. We still want building roads to be accessible and fun, but we can’t be giving out free points either.

Decreases Prison and Church costs from 10k Coins each to 8k Coins each

Increases Estate and Cathedral costs from 25k Coins each to 35k Coins each

The construction curve felt a little weird to us. It seemed like by the time you could afford a Church or Prison, you could already afford the Estate and Cathedral. Hopefully this will make the progression feel a little bit more spread out.

Bugs

Fixed a bug that occurred when starting a new fiefdom after exiting the main menu, there was a high chance of getting an error that softlocked the game from loading.

Removed lines from the family tree. These were, surprisingly, causing some issues…

Known Issues