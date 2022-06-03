You Can Kana 2022 Update 1

Hi everyone, a new update for You Can Kana is available! Apologies for the large gap between this update and the last one - I have to balance development on YCK with my day job, which can get very busy some times.

Thanks again to everyone who submitted feedback, I do read through it all and try to address what I can.

Summary

Challenge Mode Improvements

Improvements Added (experimental) touch screen support - feedback welcome!

- feedback welcome! Added two new colour palettes (which were actually unlocking before, but had no menu option)

(which were actually unlocking before, but had no menu option) New mode: JLPT Training Mode - practise the JLPT Challenges with no time restrictions

- practise the JLPT Challenges with no time restrictions Randomly selected words no longer start with small tsu characters (っ and ッ)

Improvements to the Learn phase (details below)

(details below) Improvements to Answer Processing (details below)

(details below) No longer possible to click on chapter select keys while Cheat Sheet or Pause Menu are open

Characters with Dakuten / Handakuten now draw completely in the Cheat Sheet

Challenge Mode Improvements

Fixed words in challenge mode resetting the combo even after being answered correctly, if their timer was close to running out

Visual effects associated with word timers also no longer show if a word has been answered

The minimum number of words that should appear on screen at once, plus word spawn time, now takes score into account. This should help prevent gameovers at high scores due to a lack of words. Starts taking effect at 10,000 points.

Learn Phase

Changed suggested answers for じゅ to ju and じょ to jo, and ぢゅ to dju

Show more hints for ッ introduction e.g. ッテ (tte)

Fixed a bug which sometimes caused hints to not show

Answer Processing

Thanks to everyone who provided feedback here. There's so many ways to input kana, and some of them clash with each other, which makes this system one of the most complicated parts of the game. I'll try to update whenever people find inputs that don't work.

Fixed issues with the following words:

トッフィー

ピッチャー

アデュー

ヅー

Answer processing now considers the following inputs as valid equivalents:

デュー: dyuu

ffii: ffyii

xtsufii: ffyii

ccha: tcha

shyoo: shoo

shyuu: shuu

shyaa: shaa

chyoo: choo

chyuu: chuu

chyaa: chaa

Enjoy the update!