Update 0.1.27 - Polishing Year 1

This update adds a lot of art (almost all the placeholders are gone), and adds various effects and improvements to the first year.

Added Volcanewt, Razorbeak, Bastion Claw and Shadow Fox animations

Added Greenhouse and Dorms backgrounds

Added a navigation-style movement between scenes for some events (and an option to disable this).

Added many new choices

Added farspeak and description for Volcanewt. Shadow fox is still missing farspeak.

Personality points are now 10x what they were before so they can be incremented in smaller amounts for choices

Added sound effects and screen effects (flash/shake)

Added a short "tutorial" event every time you learn a spell

Added additional help/tutorial stuff

Added a strike system for the trial - run out of strikes, and you will no longer be able to object!

Added random background characters to some scenes

Added controls option

Improved preloader (it now doesn't go back and forth a ton like it did before).

Callie's hat ribbon now changes hue based on house chosen

Our plan is to release a near final year 1 demo for the Steam Fall Festival, so we've been polishing year 1 with the feedback we've gotten! Definitely give us more feedback in the steam community or our discord! We've also made progress on year 2, although we aren't far enough along to share that yet.

Look forward to our future updates!