LIV v2.9.0

Well hello there you beautiful people you. We've got a stonker of an update here!

Here're your headlines

First-person stabilizer gets wider FoV, resolution settings and a fix for games that are too dark! 🔦

We've got you some estimated dynamic lighting and reflections for LIV avatars! ✨

Support for Beat Saber Legacy in auto-capture!

Segmentive background removal is back! Sorry about that. 😓

You'llve noticed we've updated our EULA. Along with that, we've also updated our privacy policy and terms of service. Please give it a thorough read through! It's for a good cause. We're working on getting YouTube integration ready for StreamerKit!

And to wrap things up - if you haven't heard already, we've created a Gorilla Tag mod that adds LIV support! Check it out via the home screen and become 🐒

New

Resolution & aspect ratio settings have been added to the first-person stabilizer. Whatever you set gets remembered, and you can double-click the window to go fullscreen!

Along with that, both eyes are now composited and smoothed together, meaning more pixels for you to see!

Game looks too dark in the first-person stabilizer? Enable the "Gamma Fix" checkbox and brighten it back up to normal.

Dynamic lighting & reflections for LIV avatars! 🤯 This feature uses your HMD's output for creating a dynamic, live light and reflection map. If you're using metallic materials in your avatars, you'll see beautiful realtime reflections when the camera's up-close and personal. Enable it in LIV's avatar UI.

We've updated how we render UI in the headset - meaning, a much sharper image and a wider field of view when you're working with LIV avatars. Enjoy your new prescription 👓

Don't like the avatar camera that a game provides you out-of-the-box? Uncheck the "Use game camera" avatar option and use your own 😉

Fixed

Support for capturing SteamVR Home in the first-person stabilizer has been fixed.

The LIV "Export to OBS" plugin no longer causes LIV to crash if OBS isn't open yet.

Various LIV compositor crashes have been resolved!

Quest capture tools no longer have a 10% chance to crash on load.

We've added a link to the message that shows when SteamVR hasn't been installed or run yet, so you know we're talking about SteamVR, not just Steam.

If you love what we do, please chuck us a Steam review 💚