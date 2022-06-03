v1.1.4 Patch - Performance Update

Another good sized update before the weekend! Here's what's new:
Steam Trading Cards
Community items including cards, backgrounds, and emoticons are now available for Steam players!
Optimization
Players who were experiencing stuttering and lag during long sessions and larger levels should notice significant performance improvements now. We're still working to optimize the game further, so if you run into performance issues, please contact us!
Adjustments
-
Blight Max HP reduction - 3 to 2
-
Blight + Max HP reduction - 2 to 1
-
Stacked 2 - Energy cost 2 to 1
-
Stacked 3 - Energy cost 3 to 2
-
Stacked 4 - Now grants 4 armor
-
Adaptation - Gain 2HP changed to Full Heal
-
Press The Attack now has Destroy
-
Jessica's HP raised from 4 to 5
-
Tactical Advance now applies armor even if you end your turn on a forest tile, as long as they had no armor when starting the move
Whittlewoods Tuning
Further Into The Fog (4-2)
- Moved a lantern closer to the NW spawner
- Removed a Birdseye enemy from the center of the map
The Fog Tree (4-4)
- Both spawners' wait time increased by 1
- Shady Shrooms moved into lantern range
Challenge Level - The Fog Tree Extreme
- Added a redeploy terminal to the top right of the level.
- Removed Bamboomer from the deck.
- Added Poison Flower to the deck.
- Added Restore to the deck.
- Spawn timers turned down by 1 turn each
Bug Fixes
- Adjusted input lockout to prevent players from accidentally locking the wrong Commander card into their decks, which required a save data reset to fix
- Added a wait timer when rapidly moving cards and switching decks in the Deckbuilder menu that allowed a card duplication exploit
- Fixed an issue causing erratic unit movement when playing the Bull Rush card
- Added a catch to the temp speed debuff effect that if speed is ever 0, its set back to 1 so players can always move
- Fixed some more typos and incorrect card tooltips
Misc
- Fast Move option is now out of Beta, and the setting is available from the title menu
- Chibisatan added to special thanks section of the credits for helping us reproduce several bugs
Cheers!
- Corey & Rose City Games
