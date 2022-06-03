v1.1.4 Patch - Performance Update

Share · View all patches · Build 8869763 · Last edited 3 June 2022 – 22:46:04 UTC by Wendy

Another good sized update before the weekend! Here's what's new:

Steam Trading Cards

Community items including cards, backgrounds, and emoticons are now available for Steam players!

Optimization

Players who were experiencing stuttering and lag during long sessions and larger levels should notice significant performance improvements now. We're still working to optimize the game further, so if you run into performance issues, please contact us!

Adjustments

Blight Max HP reduction - 3 to 2

Blight + Max HP reduction - 2 to 1

Stacked 2 - Energy cost 2 to 1

Stacked 3 - Energy cost 3 to 2

Stacked 4 - Now grants 4 armor

Adaptation - Gain 2HP changed to Full Heal

Press The Attack now has Destroy

Jessica's HP raised from 4 to 5

Tactical Advance now applies armor even if you end your turn on a forest tile, as long as they had no armor when starting the move

Whittlewoods Tuning

Further Into The Fog (4-2)

Moved a lantern closer to the NW spawner

Removed a Birdseye enemy from the center of the map

The Fog Tree (4-4)

Both spawners' wait time increased by 1

Shady Shrooms moved into lantern range

Challenge Level - The Fog Tree Extreme

Added a redeploy terminal to the top right of the level.

Removed Bamboomer from the deck.

Added Poison Flower to the deck.

Added Restore to the deck.

Spawn timers turned down by 1 turn each

Bug Fixes

Adjusted input lockout to prevent players from accidentally locking the wrong Commander card into their decks, which required a save data reset to fix

Added a wait timer when rapidly moving cards and switching decks in the Deckbuilder menu that allowed a card duplication exploit

Fixed an issue causing erratic unit movement when playing the Bull Rush card

Added a catch to the temp speed debuff effect that if speed is ever 0, its set back to 1 so players can always move

Fixed some more typos and incorrect card tooltips

Misc

Fast Move option is now out of Beta, and the setting is available from the title menu

Chibisatan added to special thanks section of the credits for helping us reproduce several bugs

Cheers!