Enter the Light!

Version 0.3.16 brings a host of new Light based monsters and a new Light Cave dungeon.

This is the last push of new monster types to the game, meaning the 0.3.x series of updates is nearly finished. We now have 48 distinct monsters and a variety of new dungeon types.

There will probably be one more 0.3.x series update where I re-balance melee vs magic damage, mostly by changing how attributes affect magic damage. After than I'll pivot to world economics and quests.