 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Heroes of a Broken Land 2 update for 5 June 2022

Enter the Light!

Share · View all patches · Build 8869673 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 0.3.16 brings a host of new Light based monsters and a new Light Cave dungeon.

This is the last push of new monster types to the game, meaning the 0.3.x series of updates is nearly finished. We now have 48 distinct monsters and a variety of new dungeon types.

There will probably be one more 0.3.x series update where I re-balance melee vs magic damage, mostly by changing how attributes affect magic damage. After than I'll pivot to world economics and quests.

  • Light cave added
  • Crystal Golem added
  • Holy Ghost added
  • Light Pillar added
  • Light Elemental and Gleam added
  • Avatar of Light added
  • Adjust Elemental dungeon level requirements

Changed files in this update

Heroes of a Broken Land 2 Content Depot 1006141
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link