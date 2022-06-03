Hotfix v.25.5

Changes
• Added a new gameplay option to toggle the torch air distortion effect on/off
Fixes
• Added logic to fix the ritual floor collision failing during the ritual that would cause players to fall through
• Fixed an issue when applying the graphics preset option for the first time that would default the display resolution to the lowest available option instead of the highest
• Fixed an issue where the Phobia modes could not be toggled back off while in the ruins
• Fixed an issue with player mummies falling into certain water pits and not being relocated
• Fixed an issue with the “underwater” effect not being cleared for players in certain cases
• Fixed an issue related to VR players coming back from the ritual portal and then falling through the floor
• Fixed an issue where the display resolution could be erroneously set when playing in VR
Changed files in this update