Hotfix v.25.5

Changes

• Added a new gameplay option to toggle the torch air distortion effect on/off

Fixes

• Added logic to fix the ritual floor collision failing during the ritual that would cause players to fall through

• Fixed an issue when applying the graphics preset option for the first time that would default the display resolution to the lowest available option instead of the highest

• Fixed an issue where the Phobia modes could not be toggled back off while in the ruins

• Fixed an issue with player mummies falling into certain water pits and not being relocated

• Fixed an issue with the “underwater” effect not being cleared for players in certain cases

• Fixed an issue related to VR players coming back from the ritual portal and then falling through the floor

• Fixed an issue where the display resolution could be erroneously set when playing in VR