June 4th - Fixes & Improvements

Share · View all patches · Build 8869331 · Last edited 4 June 2022 – 08:26:06 UTC by Wendy

Hi !

Small update to publish some bugfixes and little improvements.

Improve:

Reorganize challenge list to be listed from easier to harder

ESC Key doesn't quit sandbox/challenge modes anymore

ESC Key can be used to quit items list

Fixes:

Fix achievement "I am the doctor"

Leaderboard way to get steam id (another fix on leaderboard yeah ...)

Technical thingies:

A lot more automated tests on my side when publishing updates

Updated dependencies

You can see next updates content at https://bugs.dysnomia.studio/projects/alchemistry/roadmap (spoiler: it will add more elements and challenges ! It's already WIP)

Have fun !