June 4th - Fixes & Improvements

Hi !
Small update to publish some bugfixes and little improvements.
Improve:
- Reorganize challenge list to be listed from easier to harder
- ESC Key doesn't quit sandbox/challenge modes anymore
- ESC Key can be used to quit items list
Fixes:
- Fix achievement "I am the doctor"
- Leaderboard way to get steam id (another fix on leaderboard yeah ...)
Technical thingies:
- A lot more automated tests on my side when publishing updates
- Updated dependencies
You can see next updates content at https://bugs.dysnomia.studio/projects/alchemistry/roadmap (spoiler: it will add more elements and challenges ! It's already WIP)
Have fun !
