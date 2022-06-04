 Skip to content

Alchemistry update for 4 June 2022

June 4th - Fixes & Improvements

Small update to publish some bugfixes and little improvements.

Improve:

  • Reorganize challenge list to be listed from easier to harder
  • ESC Key doesn't quit sandbox/challenge modes anymore
  • ESC Key can be used to quit items list

Fixes:

  • Fix achievement "I am the doctor"
  • Leaderboard way to get steam id (another fix on leaderboard yeah ...)

Technical thingies:

  • A lot more automated tests on my side when publishing updates
  • Updated dependencies

You can see next updates content at https://bugs.dysnomia.studio/projects/alchemistry/roadmap (spoiler: it will add more elements and challenges ! It's already WIP)

