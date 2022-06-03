Patch V1.2

Hello! I am back with a small patch. I'm excited to come back to the game and add in the bonus levels, but I'm a bit distracted by my NEXT project (which has been very new and challenging for reasons I won't disclose.)
Patch notes:
- You can now navigate menus with the mouse! Move the mouse around to enable it. This change came because a very small amount of players were unable to control the menu with keyboard.
- I have updated the game to a new version of the Unity engine and changed some things under the hood in hopes to fix some rare crashing and rendering issues. Everything SHOULD look and feel the same. If anybody's bones are breaking or snapping in their animations, let me know about that (and anything else).
- Fixed a lag spike in the ending cutscene when [spoiler]the trees' leaves would all fall off at the same time.[/spoiler]
Changed files in this update