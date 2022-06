Share · View all patches · Build 8869169 · Last edited 6 June 2022 – 22:09:13 UTC by Wendy

This update adds support for Live2D Items!!

For more information, see https://github.com/DenchiSoft/VTubeStudio/wiki/Live2D-Items

Also, Live2D Cubism 4.2 is now fully supported and you can use up to 3 keys for your hotkey triggers.

For a full list of updates and bugfixes, see: https://trello.com/c/8xJl9Vyu

And if you have questions, as always, please ask in the Discord: https://discord.gg/VTubeStudio