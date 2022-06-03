Baldtree The Ancient Tree

Hello my fellow Hunters, I bring hot news from the hidden world, Remember the Ancient Forest? ( the only map until then )... it is with pleasure that I announce its Remake, since the beginning was to be so, glorious and beautiful, with an aesthetic appeal, I've been thinking a lot about the style and we will follow with a stylized cartoon. And with this finally decided I'm already announcing the next 2 maps, Desert and City Street, that should arrive very soon.

Update:

Removed Save Slots

Removed minor bugs.

Reduced waiting time for collecting clues.