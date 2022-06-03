 Skip to content

Grimhunt update for 3 June 2022

Baldtree The Ancient Tree

Share · View all patches · Build 8869154 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello my fellow Hunters, I bring hot news from the hidden world, Remember the Ancient Forest? ( the only map until then )... it is with pleasure that I announce its Remake, since the beginning was to be so, glorious and beautiful, with an aesthetic appeal, I've been thinking a lot about the style and we will follow with a stylized cartoon. And with this finally decided I'm already announcing the next 2 maps, Desert and City Street, that should arrive very soon.

Update:
Removed Save Slots
Removed minor bugs.
Reduced waiting time for collecting clues.

