 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Tank Battle: East Front update for 3 June 2022

Tank Battle: East Front version 3.1.1 update

Share · View all patches · Build 8869065 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

TBEF 3.1.1

Change: Some improvements to the main map display.
Change: The tree density on some maps.
Fix: Some reinforcements were not arriving as planned in the 'Confusion' mission.
Fix: Some supply dumps images had the wrong side.
Fix: Some terrain was not providing cover against shooting, as per the terrain effects chart.
Fix: Some woodland hexes were incorrectly allowing units to pass through them in a single movement action.
Fix: The 'Fightback' mission would sometimes not end.
Update: Play balance in the 'Confusion' mission.
Update: Play balance in the 'Rail delays' mission.
Update: Play balance in the 'River rush' mission.
Update: Play balance in the 'Supply lines' mission.
Update: Play balance in the 'T-34s Advance!' mission.
Update: Play balance in the 'Take and Hold' mission.
Update: Play balance in the 'Supply and Demand' mission.
Update: Play balance in the 'Thin Red Line' mission.

Changed files in this update

Tank Battle: East Front Windows Depot 613121
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link