Tank Battle: East Front version 3.1.1 update

TBEF 3.1.1

Change: Some improvements to the main map display.

Change: The tree density on some maps.

Fix: Some reinforcements were not arriving as planned in the 'Confusion' mission.

Fix: Some supply dumps images had the wrong side.

Fix: Some terrain was not providing cover against shooting, as per the terrain effects chart.

Fix: Some woodland hexes were incorrectly allowing units to pass through them in a single movement action.

Fix: The 'Fightback' mission would sometimes not end.

Update: Play balance in the 'Confusion' mission.

Update: Play balance in the 'Rail delays' mission.

Update: Play balance in the 'River rush' mission.

Update: Play balance in the 'Supply lines' mission.

Update: Play balance in the 'T-34s Advance!' mission.

Update: Play balance in the 'Take and Hold' mission.

Update: Play balance in the 'Supply and Demand' mission.

Update: Play balance in the 'Thin Red Line' mission.