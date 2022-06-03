Tank Battle: East Front version 3.1.1 update

TBEF 3.1.1
Change: Some improvements to the main map display.
Change: The tree density on some maps.
Fix: Some reinforcements were not arriving as planned in the 'Confusion' mission.
Fix: Some supply dumps images had the wrong side.
Fix: Some terrain was not providing cover against shooting, as per the terrain effects chart.
Fix: Some woodland hexes were incorrectly allowing units to pass through them in a single movement action.
Fix: The 'Fightback' mission would sometimes not end.
Update: Play balance in the 'Confusion' mission.
Update: Play balance in the 'Rail delays' mission.
Update: Play balance in the 'River rush' mission.
Update: Play balance in the 'Supply lines' mission.
Update: Play balance in the 'T-34s Advance!' mission.
Update: Play balance in the 'Take and Hold' mission.
Update: Play balance in the 'Supply and Demand' mission.
Update: Play balance in the 'Thin Red Line' mission.
Changed files in this update