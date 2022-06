Share · View all patches · Build 8868987 · Last edited 3 June 2022 – 20:26:12 UTC by Wendy

Barring any other jarring issues, this will be the final patch for Chapter 5.

Changelog:

-Minor continuity issue correction with package receipt in post-credits scene

-Minor spelling/grammar fixes

There are no adjustments to points or any other data that requires replaying any saves. This is purely housekeeping and adds no new content.

Onward and upward to Chapter 6, which began production yesterday!