6/3/22 - Major Chaos Chain Update 1.2.7

Chaos Chain

Salutations, dwellers...

Here is the next new update for the game. We now have world modifiers, more bug fixes and QOL improvements, better loot tables, toxic rain, more music, and much more!

Check out the change log below!

Please note that these changes are not in any particular order.

**Bug Fixes:** * Fixed the player being able to move in one of the short cutscenes in the beginning (Leaving The Views for the first time) * Cleaned up some equipment/item icon art to be more clear * Fixed some tiles having the wrong footstep sound when stepped on * Fixed Rusty's shop not selling any .44 magnum ammo (This wasn't technically a bug, but since he was selling a revolver which required that type of ammo, it was an annoyance so it's in the list) * Fixed +P (Overpressure munition) ammo descriptions (They said Hollow Points in the description by mistake) * Fixed a bug related to the quest system for loading saves which caused a crash if you tried loading an empty save file (Let me know please if this causes any issues that slipped by me - I did multiple tests to make sure everything is working as it should but obviously it would help if others test this) * Fixed nourishment items giving benefits before playing their associated sound effect * Fixed a crash related to debugging battle scenes * Fixed a journal typo for the "Head in the Clouds P2" main quest description **Changes & Additions:** * Added 270 randomized names (Neutral for gender - they are code names and aliases) for the player character during character creation to help you if you can't come up with one on your own * Added 5 new randomized battle soundtracks (They really capture the cyberpunk vibe) * Added 15 new randomized background soundtracks (They really capture the cyberpunk vibe) * Added 8 new randomized menu soundtracks (They really capture the cyberpunk vibe) * Added the World Modifier system (Modifiers that alter the game world for better or for worse to create a unique experience each playthrough - randomizable or selectable - BE AWARE THAT OLD SAVES MAY ACT WONKY WHEN ACTIVATING THE WORLD MODS) * Added the system for selecting/randomizing world modifiers to the bathroom sink object in the player apartment area (You won't be able to leave it without activating them - they are meant to be a core part of the game!) * Updated "Unsettled Debt P2" with a new objective (To help with activating World Mods) * Updated "Unsettled Debt P3" with an actual objective (But it cannot be completed yet - I'm still working on it) * Setup difficulties to have a select amount of required world mods each (Tourist - 1, Amateur - 2, Professional - 3, Expert - 4) * Added "Economic Collapse" world modifier (Higher item price max but credsticks can have more funds on them) * Added "Nothing New" world modifier (No effects good or bad) * Added "Deep Wounds" world modifier (All health damage has the potential to be up to 2 points higher) * Added "Experienced" world modifier (You start off 1 rank higher than normal - by gaining a free level - but enemies can also be 1 rank higher to start) * Added "Hopeless" world modifier (All mettle damage has the potential to be up to 2 points higher) * Added "Complete Chaos" world modifier (All criticals are x3 damage instead of x2 - this is brutal for everyone) * Added "Cold and Dark" world modifier (Visibility is slightly reduced and storms are more common) * Added "Loner" world modifier (Max squad size is only 3 instead of 4 but the main character's features are increased 10%) * Added "Harsh Environment" world modifier (Rain has a higher chance of being toxic. You chemical resistance can help protect you and lessen the chance. You start with chemical coveralls.) * Added "Contamination" world modifier (Rotten food has a much higher chance to spawn in random loot containers instead of normal nourishment items, but normal nourishment items all heal you 1 health on use) * Added corrosive rain animation effect * Features are now rounded to the nearest integer instead of just being reset to their current integer range value (5.6 for example will now round up to 6 instead of going back to 5) * Added new functions for clearning, randomizing, picking, and organizing world modifiers * Added "Overview" submenu to the PDA so you can see world modifiers there in an array and then their effects are listed * Randomized weather has a chance to change every 3.5 minutes instead of every 3 minutes now * Added chance for rain to be toxic by default (30% base chance, 70% chance if harsh environment modifier is on - Your chemical resistance can help protect you and lessen the chance of being affected by toxic rain.) * PDA now shows a weather report * Added Condemned Apartments: F2 area * Added Hab Block 13: F1 area * Added some more scenery to a few areas * Brightened some equipment icon art to be more visible against the dark interface * Added several basic medical items to the randomized loot tables * Added several basic food/drink items to the randomized loot tables * Added beer, bootleg booze, essence, smelling salts, synergy stims, joints, cigars, and booze to the randomized drug loot tables * Increased chance of cigs dropping in random loot tables * Increased scrap drop chance in loot tables by 66% * Doubled circuitry loot drop chances * Increased loot max dice rolls to keep finding loot chances around the same as before (You have a slightly higher chance to find any type of loot now, but I made it so there are more empty slots to avoid too much loot from spawning) * Slightly tweaked time-based color settings to be a little more vibrant and have slightly less red in the overall picture * Slightly increased weather effect animation speed for rain, storms, and dust * Improved the texture appearance on some tilesets * Added 1 more randomized exterior background ambience sound effect (It has kind of an eerie feel to it) * Added some extra sounds to some of the cutscenes * Added distant car horn sound effect to the randomized background sounds lists * Added all types of +P (Overpressure munition) ammo to Neko's shop * Added 8g SS (8 Gauge slug shot) ammo to Neko's Shop * Added 2 more improvised weapons to the random loot tables * Mick now moves quicker when approaching the player for the first time * Added a new random loot item (Toilet paper --- "Always better to have it and not need it than to need it and not have it..." - Anonymous) * Added a new random loot item (Empty bottle - pretty much worthless) * Updated some shops * Activating DLC (Support packs) now tells you how many total DLCs were activated at the end * Added chemical coveralls support item * Added rotten food misc useable item (85% for food poisoning, +3% condition, cannot eat if already sick with food poisoning) * Added canned food nourishment item * Added rotten food to the random container loot drops list * Added MRE to the random container loot drops list * Added food poisoning status (-15% Max Mettle, -5% Max Health) * Water can now help food poisoning (33% chance to remove food poisoning per use) * Nutrient Paste eating sound is now more squishy sounding * Respirators and gas masks are now 5% less effective to chemicals * Renamed Festung Reaper to Festung König * Added the Armican Reaper ordinance weapon (Even heavier MG) * Added Armican Reaper attack animations * Added some text colors to the file loading/saving screen and also added icons as well * Added photosensitivity warning when launching the game * Darkened the popup images/emotes above characters slightly to be more defined * Metro travel is now more intuitive (The left doors are always closed and used for exiting and right doors are always opened and used for entering - you'll see what I'm talking about when you play) * Rearranged some tiles in Crescent Strip * Metro areas have been updated slightly in regards to wall width * Interior walls now have a faint "Dust" effect within the dark background to give them some depth * Updated placement of some characters and events * Updated several of Lynch's dialogues * Added several new character graphic sprites * Added more detail to several environments * Updated PDA alias change menu * Updated main quest descriptions and location hints to be more obvious * Updated Lamplight Market buildings a bit * Updated the world map slightly * Updated the default interaction graphic with an exclamation point * Updated area transition graphic hue (Inverted) so that it's more obvious * Updated stash graphic with a backpack * Updated tutorial text to account for the change above this * Slightly tinted the interface to be more contrasted * Brightened the very inner ring of the player visibility so that there is a very faint glow around the character to help with darker area navigation * Added A LOT more lore to various dialogues * Added several more NPC blockers to prevent NPCs from getting in the way of important locations/entities * Removed old code/functions that were no longer in use * Various other minor tweaks and changes

NOTE: You DON'T need to start a new game for this update, but it is HIGHLY RECOMMENDED due to how much has changed.

Please let me know of any bugs or issues you may encounter. The update will be available shortly.

For more info on the game, visit the store page below!

That's all for now, enjoy!

-Corrosion ːCStudiosː