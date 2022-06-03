The plural of vinyl is vinyl.

Dear early adopters of this Early Access game,

After talking with quite a few Vintage Record collectors, exchanging on various forums and even taken a trip down my street to chit-chat with clients at the nearby record shop, I came to the unavoidable conclusion: I have to rename the game from Vintage Vinyls from Hell to Vintage Records from Hell.

The good news is, it’s now all done! :)

All the art has been updated, all the in-game dialog also, all the Steam names/links/folder names and game files...all updated.

Fair warning, it’s possible the game might not launch as expected. If this occurs, simply uninstall and install the game again. But, from the feedback of a few kind souls who tested the update, it should simply just work.

On the bonus side, I’ve added a new mode to the game – It’s now possible to skip the tutorial and dive right in!

...and with that...I wish you all a great weekend!