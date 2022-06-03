Ostranauts Feature Patch (0.9.1.7) Is Live!

Hey Folks!

Ostranauts v0.9.1.7 is now available on Steam, and your clients should be updating shortly.

This is a feature update to our recently released "Wear and Tear" update, and includes some more significant additions, quality of life enhancements, and fixes.

Saves from v0.9.0.0 should work. If you were experiencing issues in the older save, this patch may fix some, but others may persist depending on the cause.

Added ability to EVA outside your ship in a 1 tile border.

Changed damaged/missing floor tiles to be walkable via EVA.

Changed AI to have improved prioritization for restoring things based on damage vs. distance.

Changed pathfinding to be a little more generous, and might reach places it couldn't before.

Changed damaged floor tiles to be walkable via EVA, and not block item installation.

Changed AI to avoid spacing itself to do tasks in manual mode unless player explicitly tells them to.

Added a new special item or two.

Added a new objective to alert new players that the CASH button is there.

Added code to change task icons to red if they cannot be completed.

Added ability to cancel a task via right-clicking context menu.

Added better indicators for power in/out and use points when placing objects.

Added more damaged item types, and ability to repair more things.

Added ability to carefully dismantle most objects for parts.

Added ETA info on target to nav screen.

Added dismantle action to PDA orders menu.

Changed task tooltips on main screen to show same info that PDA task UI showed.

Fixed a bug that would cause 'black hole' ground tiles that eat items on inventory screen.

Fixed gas escaping when broken wall or open door placed against wall.

Fixed battery charge so it is capped at 100%.

Added text input to debug console. More commands to come later.

Added code to animate social combat objective onto screen so it is more noticeable.

Fixed a bug that allowed toolboxes to fit inside themselves.

Added code to eject user from reactor UI when it is destroyed.

Fixed null bugs when batteries attached to reactor UI are destroyed.

Fixed missing audio on reactor Fuel Reg button.

Fixed a bug that showed incorrect fusion reactant rates on reactor UI.

Fixed a bug that caused player ship to be considered a station if it used Quick Dock drop down on UNLOCKDEBUG overlay.

Fixed bugs that caused inventory and damage tooltip objectives to complete prematurely.

Fixed wrong image for motherboard component when slotted in hands.

Fixed a bug that could cause NPCs on non-loaded ships to suffocate if something triggered their updates to run several cycles.

Changed objectives to be on left.

Fixed a bug in trade UI that caused manual typed number amounts to be ignored.

Fixed a bug that showed mood stats in career sidebar summary.

Fixed a null reference in GUIOrbitDraw that would occur if certain ship components were destroyed while using nav station.

Fixed a bug that caused rooms to duplicate and break when loading a save. (a.k.a. Sudden atmo loss.)

Fixed a bug that used incorrect damage images on COOverlay items in inventory.

Fixed a bug that caused EVA suits to spawn new batteries and O2 bottles inside after some actions.

Fixed a bug that caused player to be stuck in future conversations if quick saved during a social combat conversation.

Fixed a bug that could cause the emotional clobber event to interrupt socializing with an NPC and appear to get stuck.

Fixed a bug that prevented finishing restore on a sink, and restoring loose sinks.

The biggest change here is the new ability to move outside the ship. Each ship now has a 1-tile border in which crew can conduct extra-vehicular activities (EVA). Crew can also now float over damaged and missing floor tiles.

Crew AI also had a few tweaks added to make them prioritize tasks better, and avoid spacing themselves when doing tasks.

There are also several new quality of life enhancements to the user experience, particularly with tasks. Icons now show as red when they are blocked by something, task tooltips show more relevant info on status, and the player can now cancel tasks via right-clicking. The nav station now shows ETA to target.

Several new items now have a damaged state, and can be repaired. And a couple new items were added to the game, as well. And most items can now be carefully dismantled to get the most spare parts and materials possible.

We have a new text input area in the error console, and if you type "help" there you can see our growing list of debug commands.

Finally, there was a raft of bug fixes, including one which caused random atmo loss on stations, and another that caused NPCs to drop dead on stations in some cases. (Note, this fix will not resurrect dead NPCs.)

As always, there's plenty more for us to fix, change, and add! And we'll be continuing in roughly that order. In the meantime, let us know if this patch helps you out, as well as if it reveals new problems!

Best,

Daniel Fedor

Founder, Blue Bottle Games, LLC