Build 0.145

Thanks for your feedback so far! Here's a new build with:

-New map 1 starter seed for variety

-Default artificial gravity to on in first shuttle to be less confusing

-New loot box material

-New fabricator material

-Tweak player fade out dither so fades out to zero so less confusion when looking up or backed up against against object

-Player dither out functions on helmet spotlight so less confusion

-Player jetpack defaults to red meter on start, and is ditherable

-Bug fix: save/load cycle does not break map 1 goals

-Bug fix: save/load does not erroneously show old misleading solar panel text

-Bug fix: save/load does not break solar cubes diagetic lights from functioning to show number active faces

-Corrected algae recipe on atomisation

-Corrected algae tank recipe label

-Increased atomsphere generator radius so less confusing

-Updated shuttle exterior mesh to improve performance

Please keep a note of your thoughts and let me know anything and everything! File ongoing suggestions here: https://forms.gle/uWWfUwotoFh7pVgQ9