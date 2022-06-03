Build 0.145

Thanks for your feedback so far! Here's a new build with:
-New map 1 starter seed for variety
-Default artificial gravity to on in first shuttle to be less confusing
-New loot box material
-New fabricator material
-Tweak player fade out dither so fades out to zero so less confusion when looking up or backed up against against object
-Player dither out functions on helmet spotlight so less confusion
-Player jetpack defaults to red meter on start, and is ditherable
-Bug fix: save/load cycle does not break map 1 goals
-Bug fix: save/load does not erroneously show old misleading solar panel text
-Bug fix: save/load does not break solar cubes diagetic lights from functioning to show number active faces
-Corrected algae recipe on atomisation
-Corrected algae tank recipe label
-Increased atomsphere generator radius so less confusing
-Updated shuttle exterior mesh to improve performance
Please keep a note of your thoughts and let me know anything and everything! File ongoing suggestions here: https://forms.gle/uWWfUwotoFh7pVgQ9
