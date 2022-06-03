Nukes, New Map, New Units And Much More! - Alpha v0.2 Live!

Hello everyone. Here is the first large content update for UEBS2. We put a great deal of hard work to get this to you in just over 2 weeks of development time.

A bonus feature in this update is the new order in the battle menu called 'Guard'. Guard can be really useful for many situations. During guard mode, units will hold ground until they are under threat, once they determine this, they will go into full attack mode and even pursue the enemy. During guard mode, a frenzy will cause other AI in guard mode to join the fight, and finally when all threats are gone, they will go back to guarding. It's worth noting that AI must visibly see any enemy to be alerted, this is also useful for setting up your own interesting scenarios like shooter mini games where AI behave close to a typical NPC. Tip: Try spawning a bunch of zombies spread out set to 'guard' in City Of Troy, then play/possess a 'Action Man' to take them out as a hero in your own mini game!

New Content & Features/Fixes:

-New map, Dead Marshland.

-3 New Egyptian units including the new magical hero, Cleopatra.

-Nuke added to god powers.

-New 'Guard' behavior added to orders in battle editor. (Not in RTS menu)

-When in possession, your character is now affected by physics/ragdoll.

-Control customization menu added to in game menu. (Not in main menu yet).

-Many tooltips and pointers added to menu buttons and functions to better explain their functions.(Including RTS).

-Some performance improvements in larger maps (When boundary local to battle is enabled).

-Map boundaries are now visible in both battle map and in game when you are near edge.

-Battles can longer happen off the edge of maps.

-Fly cam no longer able to leave map boundaries.

-Bug fixed where pathfinding would completely break in certain map areas after an amount of time.

-Many other small changes and fixes were applied.

Hope everyone has a fantastic weekend!