Update 1.1 – New blocks

Hello everyone, in this update a customizable flag block has been added. In properties mode it is possible to change the flag painting to that of several countries and it is also possible to change the overlay color.

Two new types of springs have also been added, the compressed and extended ones. Both have a configurable release key that when pressed, the compressed spring expands with force and the extended spring compresses with force.

Also, some bugs were fixed.

Social media:

Be sure to follow the game's social media, where you can stay informed, send suggestions, seek support and share anything interesting related to World of Contraptions.

Summary update note: