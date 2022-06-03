 Skip to content

World of Contraptions update for 3 June 2022

Update 1.1 – New blocks

Hello everyone, in this update a customizable flag block has been added. In properties mode it is possible to change the flag painting to that of several countries and it is also possible to change the overlay color.

Two new types of springs have also been added, the compressed and extended ones. Both have a configurable release key that when pressed, the compressed spring expands with force and the extended spring compresses with force.

Also, some bugs were fixed.

Summary update note:

  • Added the flag block.
  • Added two new spring blocks (compressed/extended spring).
  • Fixed problem of wrong connections when using the extendable bars.
  • Fixed issue in the level editor when changing the color of a duplicate object to change the color of the original object as well.
  • Fixed problem of showing inputs and outputs of axis configurations wrongly in some specific situations.
  • Fixed issue of triggering the lights of some blocks when switching modes.

