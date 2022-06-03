Update 2.2.0 A new start and Imprisonment

Hey people!

This is a huuuuge update, there is a lot to write down and a lot I didn't write or forgot. I've finally had taken time to work on start and finishing the prison system that was on standby for 2 years. The problem was that I already made it 2 years ago, but, I lost all progress due to my pc being bricked.

I've worked hard and made a nice prison system and went around the game and replaced every single event that leads you to prison. To cut it short, below are changes and some explanation with them.

Fixes:

⦁ Fixed and updated road to Fool's Hope, so it's a straight line and edited the trees that are missing one part

⦁ Removed old stick and stone pile from Fool's Hope road

⦁ Fixed typo in quest Kaboom! So now it says Dynamite

⦁ Fixed event that leads to quests Escort. Both parent and child should disappear now when you give them money to sleep in the inn

⦁ Fixed Brawlers Arena, so it won't get darkened when night falls

⦁ Fixed a lot of old blacksmith version stations in game

⦁ Fixed a lot of events to give new rewards

⦁ Fixed all quests to give new money rewards

⦁ Fixed Traveling, so you can exit the conversation with the Stable Master instead having to chose one of the options

⦁ Fixed text with Slutsky to create Shield of Negation to say you need Evlish Shield instead of Staff

⦁ Fixed Copperhold Mine payments not arriving in mailbox

⦁ Fixed enemies in Soundless Grotto to move away if you escape combat and chase you after few seconds again. Also, they will respawn when you leave and enter it again

⦁ Fixed bug with Ghostbuster quest part 1 where you didn't get trigger from Paladins Holy Water item to cleanse them and worked only with the Holy Water bought from the guy next to the graveyard. I've removed the graveyard guy item, so you can use Paladins Holy Water item to finish the quest

⦁ Fixed Holy Water in some churches (not item but a table with water), to heal your party and poison when touched

UPDATE:

⦁ Updated key in Fool's Hope Inn appear only during day and not night so that the event text has sense

⦁ Updated how Brawlers Guild Arena purchase of ticket work. Now you get a normal shop to buy it instead of needing to have a certain amount of money to be able to

⦁ Updated currency in game. Until now, you had only gold as currency. I thought for a time now to change it since it's kinda boring and having different currency gives more flavor and visually looks better in my opinion, so I went the old gold>silver>copper combination 100copper is 1 silver, 100 silver is 1 gold. This will impact how the game feels and events/quest rewards are done. This means that instead of old 5000gold inventory cap, you will have cap at 50gold going into the old "nobody would carry, 1000000gold coins on themselves and would be really heavy" thing that I wrote some years back when I introduced bank and inventory size systems

⦁ Updated Bribe cost. Now to bribe a humanoid enemy you have to pay 1gold. You still can't bribe bosses, beasts and elementals.

⦁ Updated spell Curse of Greed. Now you need to have at least 1gold coin to be able to use it.

⦁ Updated amount of currency all humanoid enemies drop, or you can steal with STEAL skill

⦁ Updated amount of currency you need to access world banks, it now costs 10 silvers, while banks in houses you bought are staying free. Gold cap in inventory is 100 while in bank stays infinite

⦁ Updated Inn bed price. They now cost 10 silvers.

⦁ Updated price to revive party members at churches to cost 5 gold

⦁ Premium Travel Ticket renamed to Premium Membership. It costs 100 gold and is no longer an item to reduce unnecessary item clutter and leave option for future items for events, quests and consumables.

⦁ Updated horse travel. Now you will get options to chose where you want to go, but won't be able to if you haven't connected (talked) with the stable master in the location first.

⦁ Updated a text prompt when you want to travel but haven't visited that location first

⦁ Updated choice windows in Miscellaneous, so it's on-screen and not clip

⦁ Updated mineable crystals in Soundless Grotto, so they are on the wall instead on ground, also increased time for mining stuff to respawn, a change made due to the new currency system

⦁ Updated mineable crystals in Dirty Depths Mine, so they are on the wall instead of ground

⦁ Updated old mining nodes in Fool's Hope road

⦁ Updated old mining nodes in Plaguefangs Den

⦁ Update house in Glistening Cliff, so it's up to scale

⦁ Reduced Adamantine Dagger crafting 3 diamonds to 1 and increased stats

⦁ Updated Blackjack amount you can bet. It ranges from 5 silvers to 1 gold

⦁ Updated "not done yet" signs in world map to give information when the location was added and estimated work on it

⦁ Future volume in battle reduced by 10%

⦁ With the update of Prison System, now there is a new way how you get caught. Until now, you would be able to loot everywhere even if there are friendly NPC's near you, now, when you loot during daytime, you will be asked do you want to take items while there are people around and if you go YES you will have % to go to prison, but, during night, you won't be asked such question, you can loot without any danger of getting caught. When you are in prison, you will be able to do your time when you can spend your time in prison by doing workout. Each time you work out you can increase some stats but reduce intellectual stats, same goes with spending time in library or church. If you join Reformation Program, you get option to go library or church and higher chance to leave prison.

⦁ Updated start of the game with tutorial mechanics built in gameplay

⦁ Updated Spell Interaction, so you can choose if you want to play with or without it. You get asked that at start of the game, and you can change it anytime you want when pressing ESC>Miscellaneous (If you use controller it's advisable to turn it OFF if you don't want to cast spells by putting down your controller and using keyboard, this is due to controllers having less buttons than needed for some spells)

⦁ Renamed and changed Tools to Survival Guide. It's not droppable. It should stay in inventory forever with no way to sell it or drop it, but you can craft it from survival tab menu in case you lose it

⦁ Updated Sickle, Woodcutters Axe, Shovel, Survival Guide and Pickaxe to not being able to throw it. You can sell it, but if you do, you need a new one in inventory (crafted or bought) to access it again.

⦁ Updated some crafting tools to not be consumed when used in crafting like grinding stone and other items

⦁ Reduced amount of Needles, Blacksmith Hammer, used in crafting to 1 since it's counted from now on as a tool

⦁ Removed Tutorial Notes from Miscellaneous Menu

⦁ Updated Credits file (check them if you have something that interests you)

⦁ Taking coal from furnaces and chimneys will not trigger any prison system and coal will respawn from time to time just like ores

⦁ Updated learning profession window

⦁ Merged smelting, armorsmith and weaponsmith trainer into one Blacksmith Trainer

⦁ Merged survival and cooking into one trainer named... Survival & Cooking Trainer

⦁ Merged processing and carpentry into one trainer named... Processing & Carpentry Trainer

⦁ Merged Inscription and Jewelcrafting trainer into one

⦁ Updated Prancing Pony Pub inside a bit

Added:

⦁ Added a Stable Master to Bror Village if you finish a chain quest

⦁ Added text when you chose to go to Tutorial Island to say that you will lose all items and LVL when leaving the area, so you don't waste time spamming trying to exploit

⦁ Added Game pad Extender, you can now use PS4/5 in addition to generic USB controllers to play the game. You will get an overlay of what each button does when you LOAD the game from time to time

⦁ Added proper start with story and tutorial in it. It's advisable to start a new game.

Theres a lot more, but, I didn't take all the notes, if you see any bugs I would love if you report them. Also, I might have missed some old proffesion trainers so please if you see them write their location on a post.