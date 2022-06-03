Version 0.7.2.218
Beta version is available in Betas tab(Right-click on Sky Haven in Library -> Properties -> Betas -> beta. In case if version is not shown in the list, restart steam). Now all changes will be in "beta" branch, and you don't need to change the branch every update.
- Improvements:
- don't show next tier button if there isn't any available contracts
- improved research notification window
- added terminal building help section
- handled a case when no connection between an entrance and the supply network
- Bug fixes
- fixed stuck bus and missing passengers after loading
- fixed stuck busses on old terminals
- fixed flight servicing isn't finished by std
- fixed indicator of scheduled flights
- fixed previous tier's contracts weren't unlocked properly
- fixed reward icons
- fixed baggage ramp 1970
- fixed checking removing
- fixed a crash when canceling service
Changed depots in 0.7.2.218 branch