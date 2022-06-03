 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Sky Haven update for 3 June 2022

Version 0.7.2.218

Share · View all patches · Build 8868386 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Version 0.7.2.218

Beta version is available in Betas tab(Right-click on Sky Haven in Library -> Properties -> Betas -> beta. In case if version is not shown in the list, restart steam). Now all changes will be in "beta" branch, and you don't need to change the branch every update.

  • Improvements:
  • don't show next tier button if there isn't any available contracts
  • improved research notification window
  • added terminal building help section
  • handled a case when no connection between an entrance and the supply network
  • Bug fixes
  • fixed stuck bus and missing passengers after loading
  • fixed stuck busses on old terminals
  • fixed flight servicing isn't finished by std
  • fixed indicator of scheduled flights
  • fixed previous tier's contracts weren't unlocked properly
  • fixed reward icons
  • fixed baggage ramp 1970
  • fixed checking removing
  • fixed a crash when canceling service

Changed depots in 0.7.2.218 branch

View more data in app history for build 8868386
Sky Haven Depot Windows Depot 674092
Sky Haven Depot MacOS Depot 674093
Sky Haven Depot Linux Depot 674094
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link