Version 0.7.2.218

Beta version is available in Betas tab(Right-click on Sky Haven in Library -> Properties -> Betas -> beta. In case if version is not shown in the list, restart steam). Now all changes will be in "beta" branch, and you don't need to change the branch every update.

Improvements:

don't show next tier button if there isn't any available contracts

improved research notification window

added terminal building help section

handled a case when no connection between an entrance and the supply network

Bug fixes