Batho[tel] Out Now!

Hey everyone,
Batho[tel] is now available on the Steam store.
Thanks to everyone who's wishlisted the game so far, we hope you enjoy. John and I have worked hard to get this to release and we're proud of what we've made.
-The Bronze Box Team.
