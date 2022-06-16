 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Batho[tel] update for 16 June 2022

Batho[tel] Out Now!

Share · View all patches · Build 8868340 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone,

Batho[tel] is now available on the Steam store.

Thanks to everyone who's wishlisted the game so far, we hope you enjoy. John and I have worked hard to get this to release and we're proud of what we've made.

-The Bronze Box Team.

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link