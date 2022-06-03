 Skip to content

Dota 2 update for 3 June 2022

ClientVersion 5293

Last edited by Wendy

There are no official patch notes available for this build.

Extra notes

The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.

General

  • Updated localization files for English

English Localization

  • matchmaking_match_disabled_permanent: Matchmaking has been permanently disabled due to usage of third party programs, violating the Steam Terms of Service, matchmaking abuse or other egregious abuse.Matchmaking has been permanently disabled due to usage of third party programs, violating the Steam Terms of Service, smurfing, matchmaking abuse or other egregious abuse.

Abilities

  • Ball Lightning: Changed ability behavior from DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_POINT/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_ROOT_DISABLES to DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_POINT/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_ROOT_DISABLES/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_CAN_SELF_CAST/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_OPTIONAL_UNIT_TARGET

Changed files in this update

Dota 2 Content Depot 373301
Dota 2 Win64 Depot 373303
Dota 2 Mac Depot 373304
Dota 2 Linux Depot 373306
Dota 2 Workshop tools Depot 381450
Dota 2 Content 6 Depot 381455
