Dota 2 update for 3 June 2022
ClientVersion 5293
There are no official patch notes available for this build.
The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.
General
- Updated localization files for English
English Localization
- matchmaking_match_disabled_permanent:
Matchmaking has been permanently disabled due to usage of third party programs, violating the Steam Terms of Service, matchmaking abuse or other egregious abuse.›
Abilities
- Ball Lightning: Changed ability behavior from
DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_POINT/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_ROOT_DISABLESto
DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_POINT/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_ROOT_DISABLES/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_CAN_SELF_CAST/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_OPTIONAL_UNIT_TARGET
Dota 2 Content Depot 373301
Dota 2 Win64 Depot 373303
Dota 2 Mac Depot 373304
Dota 2 Linux Depot 373306
Dota 2 Workshop tools Depot 381450
Dota 2 Content 6 Depot 381455
Extra notes