New Class 08 Train + PowerStations for Electric Trains +

Added PowerStations (Generators) allowing Electric train to operate within range and, stations require nearby diesel/crude oil storage nearby to work.



Added Relays that can be used to exdend the range of PowerStations



Price and production % changes

(most buy prices are lower with prices going down quicker, but production % have been raised to balance this out)

Added Class 08

