Loco - Shortline Operations update for 3 June 2022

New Class 08 Train + PowerStations for Electric Trains +

Build 8868247 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added PowerStations (Generators) allowing Electric train to operate within range and, stations require nearby diesel/crude oil storage nearby to work.

Added Relays that can be used to exdend the range of PowerStations

Price and production % changes
(most buy prices are lower with prices going down quicker, but production % have been raised to balance this out)
Added Class 08

  • Added Color variations to Tem2

  • E4 cab controls finalised with propper models + Improved E4 texture

  • Alco trench locomotive controls Improved

  • Optimisations made to Locomotive cabs, This mainly Improves idle Locomotive performance allowing ever more trains to be left around the map without performace impact.

