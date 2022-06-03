New Class 08 Train + PowerStations for Electric Trains +

Added PowerStations (Generators) allowing Electric train to operate within range and, stations require nearby diesel/crude oil storage nearby to work.
Added Relays that can be used to exdend the range of PowerStations
Price and production % changes
(most buy prices are lower with prices going down quicker, but production % have been raised to balance this out)
Added Class 08
-
Added Color variations to Tem2
-
E4 cab controls finalised with propper models + Improved E4 texture
-
Alco trench locomotive controls Improved
-
Optimisations made to Locomotive cabs, This mainly Improves idle Locomotive performance allowing ever more trains to be left around the map without performace impact.
Changed files in this update