Nodes update for 3 June 2022

Update / Patch notes

Build 8868147 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone. I have paid a lot of attention to all the suggestions and comments, which have been on point, and done my best to imeplement/fix them asap. This is the result.

Bug fixes:

  • Nodes could be dragged while in tutorial window, which could cause player to lose the node.
  • Fixed infinite upgrade bug, where players could upgrade nodes with no cost.

Changes:

  • Game is now playable in windowed mode
  • Help menu has been updated
  • Nodes now cost more with each one bought
  • Resource window is now docked while open, and will not close until player decides to close it
