Update / Patch notes

Hello everyone. I have paid a lot of attention to all the suggestions and comments, which have been on point, and done my best to imeplement/fix them asap. This is the result.
Bug fixes:
- Nodes could be dragged while in tutorial window, which could cause player to lose the node.
- Fixed infinite upgrade bug, where players could upgrade nodes with no cost.
Changes:
- Game is now playable in windowed mode
- Help menu has been updated
- Nodes now cost more with each one bought
- Resource window is now docked while open, and will not close until player decides to close it
Changed files in this update