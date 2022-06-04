 Skip to content

Knotwords update for 4 June 2022

Update Notes for Version 1.0.7

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone! Thanks so much for sticking with Knotwords, this is a quick quality of life update while we work on more fixes and features! Some of the fixes:

  • Fixed delete in word mode if you enter something in-line with what you’re deleting
  • Fixed infrequent crash on game over
  • Add arrows to monthly calendar
  • Remove pop-up from clicking numbers in twist puzzles
  • Fixed a few other input bugs
  • Other small bugs

As always, reach out at support@playknotwords.com if you have any support questions - I got a bit behind on emails while sick the last few weeks, but if your support email fell through the cracks feel free to reach out again!

  • Jack

