Update Notes for Version 1.0.7

Hey everyone! Thanks so much for sticking with Knotwords, this is a quick quality of life update while we work on more fixes and features! Some of the fixes:

Fixed delete in word mode if you enter something in-line with what you’re deleting

Fixed infrequent crash on game over

Add arrows to monthly calendar

Remove pop-up from clicking numbers in twist puzzles

Fixed a few other input bugs

Other small bugs

As always, reach out at support@playknotwords.com if you have any support questions - I got a bit behind on emails while sick the last few weeks, but if your support email fell through the cracks feel free to reach out again!