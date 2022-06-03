Patch 0.20.9

Settlement Types Update

Added 4 types of Banner Settlements: Castle, Town, Village and Siege Camp, that diversifies the current buildings into more suitable categories.

Common features among all settlements: Wood blocks, House blocks, Beds, Lightings, Decorations, Stockpile, Stables and most of the common furniture.

Plot Size: X x Y x Z (Eg. 27x27x25 = 27 foundations from one end to the other, 25 foundations above the banner, and below as well)

Castle

Plot Size: 27x27x25

You can build Stone blocks, Training Equipment, Thrones, Council Seats and Royal furniture.

Can be built up to 20 blocks away from non-allied settlements.

Beds on this plot will become private soon, which means only the owner and his allies are able to reassign the beds.

Town

Plot Size: 51x51x15

You can build Stone blocks, Training Equipment, Marketplace, Blacksmiths, Workbenches, Desks, Trees and Rental Plots.

Can be built up to 20 blocks away from non-allied settlements.

Village

Plot Size: 51x51x10

You can build all the resources and Rental Plots.

Can be built up to 20 blocks away from non-allied settlements.

Siege Camp

Plot Size: 27x27x10

You can build Training Equipment and place this a lot closer to non-allied settlements.

Can be built up to 10 blocks away from non-allied settlements.

Changes:

Many thanks to @Wulfchen for providing us his server until now. The public server will be shifted to our Singapore server.

Added Declaring Independence quest, which unlocks after completing the Siege the Knights' Stronghold quest.

You will need to complete this quest to gain the ability to create your own Kingdom and to be able to place a banner.

Added ability to build walls and battlements along the edges of a settlement.

Farms have been reduced in size, from 3x3 to 2x2.

Villager no longer need to walk to the stockpile to deposit resources.

Stables are no longer restricted to desert islands.

Merchant stock quantities increased for all resources and weapons.

Kingdom leaders will be demoted back to a Prince/Princess when they disband their Kingdom.

Fixes: