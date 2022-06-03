Patch 0.20.9

Settlement Types Update
- Added 4 types of Banner Settlements: Castle, Town, Village and Siege Camp, that diversifies the current buildings into more suitable categories.
- Common features among all settlements: Wood blocks, House blocks, Beds, Lightings, Decorations, Stockpile, Stables and most of the common furniture.
- Plot Size: X x Y x Z (Eg. 27x27x25 = 27 foundations from one end to the other, 25 foundations above the banner, and below as well)
Castle
Plot Size: 27x27x25
You can build Stone blocks, Training Equipment, Thrones, Council Seats and Royal furniture.
Can be built up to 20 blocks away from non-allied settlements.
Beds on this plot will become private soon, which means only the owner and his allies are able to reassign the beds.
Town
Plot Size: 51x51x15
You can build Stone blocks, Training Equipment, Marketplace, Blacksmiths, Workbenches, Desks, Trees and Rental Plots.
Can be built up to 20 blocks away from non-allied settlements.
Village
Plot Size: 51x51x10
You can build all the resources and Rental Plots.
Can be built up to 20 blocks away from non-allied settlements.
Siege Camp
Plot Size: 27x27x10
You can build Training Equipment and place this a lot closer to non-allied settlements.
Can be built up to 10 blocks away from non-allied settlements.
Changes:
- Many thanks to @Wulfchen for providing us his server until now. The public server will be shifted to our Singapore server.
- Added Declaring Independence quest, which unlocks after completing the Siege the Knights' Stronghold quest.
- You will need to complete this quest to gain the ability to create your own Kingdom and to be able to place a banner.
- Added ability to build walls and battlements along the edges of a settlement.
- Farms have been reduced in size, from 3x3 to 2x2.
- Villager no longer need to walk to the stockpile to deposit resources.
- Stables are no longer restricted to desert islands.
- Merchant stock quantities increased for all resources and weapons.
- Kingdom leaders will be demoted back to a Prince/Princess when they disband their Kingdom.
Fixes:
- Dangerous Lands quest will be completed when most of the mobs have been defeated.
- Movement speed not syncing properly after dismounting.
- Villagers teleporting back to their workplaces while walking midway.
Changed files in this update