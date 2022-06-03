Season 7: Castle Chaos introduces New Powerup: The Whirlwind!

SEASON SEVEN: Castle Chaos!

Season 7 of Rocket Bot Royale brings the first new power-up since launch: THE WHIRLWIND. Drop the Whirlwind to redirect all incoming enemy weapons and even blow enemy tanks right off the island! We've got new tanks, a new theme, and a bunch of tweaks based on player feedback. Here's what's new in this update:

WHIRLWIND:

A super gusty blast of wind you can use defensively as well as offensively! Unlocked at Level 16, and costing 2 energy, the Whirlwind is a multi-purpose utility that can come in handy in many situations. We're excited to see how you put it to use, and the strats that emerge!

SEASON PASS:

Medieval themed Season Pass takes you back to the middle ages! New themed cosmetics in the Season Pass as well as in the Salvage Crates available in the shop. New Castle Themed maps are also in the mix.

SEASONAL GAME MODE: Red vs Blue Returns!

Popular demand brings Red vs Blue mode back to the Island! Two massive squads face off against each other.

OTHER:

• 🎁 Added Season Tank back into regular Season Pass

• 💎 Increased gem reward for completing Season Pass

• 🙋‍♂️ Friendly indicators in team-based game modes.

• 👀 Spectating your squad after being eliminated made easier.

• 💥 Reduced damage of main missile.

• 🛠 Slight buff to the Drill. (+20% speed, smaller explosion radius, removed damage falloff).

• 🔟 Power-up slots are now limited to 10 maximum ammo.

• 👷‍♀️ New construction level

• 🤥 Fixed some leaderboard exploits.

• 🪲 Minor tweaks and bug fixes

We have also decided to attach a small price tag to the Steam version of Rocket Bot Royale. The game will remain free on all other platforms(iOS and Android), and is always playable for free on the web here: rocketbotroyale.winterpixel.io. Players who got the game free will not be affected. Our hope is to be able to keep improving RBR at a pace that keeps players engaged and having fun. We appreciate all the love and support we've gotten from our players so far, and we hope to continue to deliver exciting new features and content as the community grows.

Hope you enjoy the new update and the new Season!

-Team RBR