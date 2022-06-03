Update Version 0.11 is updated

Share · View all patches · Build 8867851 · Last edited 3 June 2022 – 16:32:31 UTC by Wendy

repair：

● Fixed a black screen at the end of turn when a new faction appeared.

● Try to fix the bug that sometimes the disaster relief or praying task still exists after the disaster is over. If you find any more, please send to the group.

optimize：

● Reduced the initial number of soldiers for officials standing on their own.

● And some other details.

add：

● Add [disaster frequency] setting in the difficulty control of initial setting, and the file opened before can be set in the chamber.

● Added the walkthrough button, which summarizes the game experience and skills, will be gradually improved in the future.

Zichen Palace click the yellow light in the center of the screen to enter the chamber, for the convenience of testing added some debugging functions, can modify part of the game data.