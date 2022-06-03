 Skip to content

皇帝与社稷·测试版 The Emperor and State·Beta version update for 3 June 2022

Update Version 0.11 is updated

Update Version 0.11 · Build 8867851

Patchnotes via Steam Community

repair：
● Fixed a black screen at the end of turn when a new faction appeared.

● Try to fix the bug that sometimes the disaster relief or praying task still exists after the disaster is over. If you find any more, please send to the group.

optimize：
● Reduced the initial number of soldiers for officials standing on their own.

● And some other details.

add：

● Add [disaster frequency] setting in the difficulty control of initial setting, and the file opened before can be set in the chamber.

● Added the walkthrough button, which summarizes the game experience and skills, will be gradually improved in the future.

Zichen Palace click the yellow light in the center of the screen to enter the chamber, for the convenience of testing added some debugging functions, can modify part of the game data.

