Join us on Discord

The Dungeon Of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet Of Chaos update for 3 June 2022

Hello to you adventurer ! ⚔️

(Narrator) We're opening a new Discord tavern : https://discord.gg/8E28zZdD
(Dwarf) There will be beer, right? 🍺
(Elf) And ponies? 🦄
(Narrator) Beer is a tavern staple but ponies 🤨 ?
(Elf) How do you want to go home without ponies?

Do you want to discuss the latest trolls you've slaughtered or the latest critical failures you have against a hen 🐔 ?

Join us at the discord tavern: https://discord.gg/8E28zZdD

There you will find the latest news about the game, different lounges to talk about the DLC but also voice lounges to chat with other adventurers who are stuck in this damn dungeon like you!

We are waiting for you companion 🍻

