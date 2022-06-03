Knights of the Chalice 2 Version 1.38

Share · View all patches · Build 8867710 · Last edited 3 June 2022 – 17:09:11 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone! Version 1.38 is a small update for KotC 2. Here is the list of changes:

When the game's dialogue interface displays the list of your party members and you have to select one or several party members, mousing over the name of each character will now display the character class and level , and you can right click to open the character sheet of the moused-over character.

The feat Healing Focus now allows a Psychic Healer to activate Cell Division as a level-1 power. Also corrected the in-game help entry for Healing Focus.

You can now right click on the spells of a character in the Party Creation Screen to display the help entry associated with each spell.

Fixed display problems in Puzzle Screens when the single-panel dialogue interface option is turned on.

Fixed character name display problems in the Level-Up Screen.

Fixed a bug in the level-up Hit Point rolls above level 20.

Fixed the Halberd sprite used by the weapon named Severance.

Fixed a bug with the AI when the enemy uses the Slide action to break the grapple of an allied mage.

Fixed a typographical error in the help entry for Game Controls Out Of Combat.

Fixed a bug with picking up items when the party is failing on a hidden search check.

Fixed the gold amount check when booking a room at the inn after using the skill Word of Honour.

Allies will now be marked as 'Defeated' (not Unconscious) if their Hit Points drop to zero or below.

Thank You, Valiant Knights of the Realm! Best regards :-)