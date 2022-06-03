Update v1.4.4

This update brings various changes to radar and missile behavior, a few low-tech weapons to enable different gameplay, improvements and features for the mission editor, and various fixes and optimizations.

Radar

Active radar missiles:

Active radar missiles such as the AIM-120 now have the ability to return to a search mode to attempt to reacquire targets after a radar lock is lost. Previously, the missile would be defeated by even the shortest momentary loss of contact. They can still be defeated by proper evasive techniques, and only search a limited area when attempting to reacquire. They also use this search mode when going pitbull instead of magically locking on to the target at a certain distance. Beware that this also means that they can now accidentally lock onto the wrong target, so be careful to avoid friendly fire. AIM-120s can also now be launched without a target in MADDOG mode (enable in EQUIP settings), where they will enter a wide search phase soon after being launched, and seek the first target they find. This can be dangerous and unreliable but a useful tool in certain situations.

Semi-active radar homing missiles:

Radars guiding SARH missiles now give a distinct indication on the RWR -- the tracking radar switches to a different mode for guiding the missile which can be detected. Most of the basic SAMs have been changed to SARH instead of active radar in order to maintain similar difficulty, now that active radar missiles have improved capabilities.

Evasion:

Previously, chaff (when used properly) would only affect the guidance of missiles and AAA. Now you can see the effects of chaff from your aircraft radar. It can cause a false position reading and potentially break the lock if used properly. The change to radar sensitivity in STT and TWS modes in the previous update made it very difficult to notch at medium ranges, so the cap on effect of notching has been increased to match.

Heat-seeking missiles

In order to limit the widespread use of missile-to-missile interception as an evasion technique in multiplayer, the missile interception feature has been limited to the AIRS-T missile. Mission makers can control the use of missile interception by limiting the number of AIRS-Ts or only making the AIM-9 available for players.

Low-tech weapons

The AIM-7 SARH missile (F/A-26B) and AIM-9E Rear Aspect heat seeking missile (F/A-26B and AV-42C) have been added to allow missions where fire-and-forget tactics can't be used. We had a lot of fun with these in testing as we had to rethink how we approached air-to-air engagements. A low-tech version of PVP Strike has been added to the default multiplayer PVP missions.

The full list of changes:

v1.4.4f20

General

Missile heat emission cooldown didn't get properly updated

Decoupled terrain colliders from LOD system so they are always enabled regardless of distance to solve terrain masking issues for distant radars and engagements far from the host

Removed range requirement for launching ARMs

Stabilize TGP/EOTS direction when in TGT mode, pointed at sky

Tweaked heating values to reduce missile temperature after burnout

Fixed: bomb impact calculation was short at transonic speeds

Fixed AI units breaking lock after firing SARH missile when altitude is very different

Increased missile smoke trail opacity

Changed ARAD missile to use estimated target velocity based on RWR pings instead of actual velocity

Improved visibility of locked contacts in RWR

Fixed: parachute did not slow ejector enough for 0-0 ejection

Fixed: no VR when returning to main menu from editor menu

Added mach, G, alpha indicators to HMCS for jets

Radar

Active radar missiles can search and reacquire targets when parent radar lock is lost

Active radar missiles must search for target to acquire it when going pitbull

Chaff affects aircraft radar lock and TWS tracks

Increased maximum effectiveness of notch against radar

Changed BSM-66 (enemy SAM) to SARH

Added RWR indication when a radar lock is supporting SARH missile

Changed locking radar to not immediately unlock when tracking chaff

Equipment

Updated AIM-120 and AIM-120D DLZs

Removed ability to lock onto missiles for AIM-9s, ASF-SRMs, and stingers

Added option to enable maddog firing for AIM-120

Updated descriptions for AIRS-T equips

F/A-26B

Added damage to wings and hardpoints under extreme Gs (no possible damage with G-limiter on)

Added an extra range level on the radar display

Don't unlock when switching to scan mode from boresight

Fixed: returning to scan mode while locked on a target from boresight mode would not have the target as a soft-lock track

Fixed boresight/head mode not finding targets sometimes

Fixed: issue trying to STT a TWS track in certain circumstances

Added AIM-7 SARH missile

Added AIM-9E rear aspect IR missile

Fixed: STT locks could exceed the 120 degree field of view vertically

Added radar field of view limit to HUD for radar lock

Added radar lock field of view indicator to radar MFD page

Fixed issues acquiring STT on a TWS track

Fixed: could lose TWS track on STT target

Fixed: TWS HUD icon would show target actual position even if STT is tracking chaff

F-45A

Adjusted range levels in TSD display

External pylons jettison with equipment

Fixed: hovering on a unit in TSD would not allow you to drag the view away from it

Fixed: TSD hovered unit info showed actual data instead of estimated data

Fixed localization keys in Game, Network, Players MFD pages

AV-42C

Added AIM-9E rear aspect IR missile

Multiplayer

Added Low Tech PVP Strike mission

Fixed: errors from other players' AH-94 for non-owners

Decreased other player model's culling size

Attempt to fix client crash if another player respawns and disconnects immediately afterward

Fixed: personal briefing note would not refresh if closed and opened while animating

Fixed: MANPADS missiles were invisible to clients

Fixed: UI issue when selecting a new mission and a player leaves/joins the lobby

Fixed FLKM-100 for clients

Fixed: units remained invincible for clients despite event actions

Updated dogfight mission maps

Added air defenses to bases in BVR mission

Updated allowed equipment in built-in PVP missions

Fixed hang when loading workshop missions in MP mission browser (added loading bar)

Fixed framerate drop when browsing many multiplayer workshop missions

Fixed: voice comms breaks after host switches to a new mission

Fixed "View Briefing" button tooltip

Disconnect client who tries to spawn a non-existing prefab

Fixed: missions could have team seats defined without spawn points on that team, leading to errors

Fixed: could join a team that had slots set to 0 if it had spawn points

Fixed: audio was muted when SteamVR overlay was opened in flight

Fixed hand positions between oculus mode/non-oculus mode players

Units

Fixed: AI units did not get healed when they RTB and rearm

Added AIM-7 and AIM-9E to F/A-26B AI equipment

Added AIM-9E to AV-42C AI equipment

Added rear aspect SRM to ASF-30 and GAV-25 equipment

Added SARH version of MRM to ASF-30 equipment

Fixed: AI AV-42C and F/A-26B radar cross section was not affected by equipment

AI pilots avoid friendly fire when considering Fox-3

Fixed: AI pilots would dive unnecessarily when beaming missiles

Fixed: drones on enemy drone carrier would teleport during origin shift if the carrier is killed before launching

Added destruction effects to allied humvee units

Added destruction effects to enemy stationary radar/SAM units

Added destruction effect to enemy ground vehicles

Added SLAM Truck (mobile surface-launched AIM-120) for Allied team

Added Watchman Truck (mobile search and FCR) for Allied team

Changed MAD-4 to SARH

Added MAD-4A active missile equip for MAD-4 launcher

Fixed issue causing MAD-4 to not detect units at certain angles

Mission Editor

Editing campaign info would reset the workshop upload version

Fixed: new pickup and dropoff objective targets would not show in list

Fixed: pickup and dropoff objective target lists would show non-soldier units when loaded from existing campaign file

Added search field for multi-unit selector

Added search field to units list

Fixed: Adding alt spawn would not copy existing settings for group-linked alt spawns

Adding a point to a path will insert it after the current point, instead of always at the end

Added bulk add/remove units to group (double-click group in groups tab)

Changed briefing note editor to reflect the final fit of the text

Added "Num Near WP" conditional property for unit list

Added "Gets Killed" conditional property for Multiplayer Spawns

Fixed: Copied units did not inherit the unit custom name

Fixed: part of the search bar was blocked in New Unit window

Added event action to force alt spawns for AI units and unit groups

Added option for rearming point to not be spawned immediately

Added event action to spawn rearming point

Added event action to enable/disable rearming points

Updated missile descriptions for BSM-66 and BSM-66LR

Map Editor

Fixed: Docks placed at certain angles could create holes in terrain

Quicksave

Fixed: Timed Events did not get quickloaded properly

Fixed: AI VTOL velocity when resuming vertical take off

Fixed: AI VTOL didn't resume landing when resuming certain vertical landing phases

Localization

Updated zh strings file

AH-94 v1.1.3f1

General

Compatibility with VTOL VR 1.4.4

Fixed: altitude/speed/distance units preference did not load properly when joining as gunner

Fixed: center/side stick option did not load properly for gunner in MP

Fixed: landing gear lever initial state did not sync properly for late gunner join in MP

Fixed weird aero instabilities

Added SAS level adjustment knob

Added flames to destroyed engine

Fixed: equipment settings did not get loaded properly when joining gunner seat

Tweaked flight assist settings

Fixed quickload error when no radar is equipped

Reduced pitch instability at high speed

Multiplayer