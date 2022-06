Share · View all patches · Build 8867616 · Last edited 3 June 2022 – 15:19:19 UTC by Wendy

-Changed and made adjustments to various threat types and damage functions

-Changed the 'Doll Face' threat behavior.

-Changed the 'Murder Crow' threat behavior.

-Made various changes to the 'Graveyard' platforming area.

-Added more lines of random Dialogue to the "Self Talk" word salad mechanic to total 1575 lines.

-Cleaned up some logic