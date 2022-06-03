v0.0.59 (06/03/2022)

v0.0.59
Changes:
- Changed the color of the indicator of the electricity icon for buildings that produce electricity to blue
- Now in the main menu on the item tooltips the recipe and cleaning sections will not be shown
- All buildings have increased the size of the border area where the unit cannot pass (except for ground lamps)
- Elephant grass now gives organics instead of wood when mined
- Localization and text editing
Added:
- A new section has been added to the item tooltips, if the item is not researched, it will show in the tooltips which technology needs to be researched
- An indicator has been added to the minimap indicating the direction of the camera
- An indicator has been added to the location map indicating the direction of the camera
- Added during building, if you go into the "Grid mode", then the location maps will automatically turn on if the building corresponds to them (Hydro Well, Drilling Solid Station, Wind Power Plant)
Bug fixed:
- Fixed the function of tracking the closing of the game on the Alt + F4 combination (need test)
- Fixed a bug where when cleaning the resource Wood in the Sawmill there was no place for the waste product Pressed sawdust, while cleaning still continued. Now a message will be displayed that there is no free space
- Fixed a bug when transferring a non-square item with a turn to the red zone of the inventory, while the item was returned to its original position, but when the item was subsequently transferred, its icon was rotated 90 degrees
- Fixed a bug when it was impossible to open the viewing window of the back trunk of the unit (mini-menu -> back trunk) when the building window was open
- Fixed a bug when the tooltip of the item appeared outside the viewport of the back trunk window of the unit
- Fixed a bug when the panel with the inscription "No selected units" did not disappear if, at the time of its activity, select a unit and go to inventory
- Fixed a bug when, during the mining of a unit, the command was given to "unload all" into the building, while the unit was still mining. Now the unit will first stop working, and then execute the "unload all" command
- Fixed a bug when a unit could go under water
- Fixed a bug when other buildings could appear on the location during dislocation (workshop, container, etc.)
- Fixed a bug when the last save time was negative
- For an aspect ratio other than 16-9 in the inventory in the area of the slots of the player's modules, the gray panel has been removed
