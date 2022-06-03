The Invincible Helmet FREE DLC + Patch 1.1.1!

Hello, fellow glue sniffers! 👋

It’s time to pack up your things and get ready to unravel a space mystery! Prepare your space suit, and helmet, gather the crew, and explore the Universe!

_You are a highly qualified space scientist, Yasna. You and the crew are returning home from one of many space trips which help you discover and understand the Universe. While returning home, you spot another planet on the way: "Regis III", and it looks non-hostile at the first glance and undiscovered. Unexpectedly, your crew goes missing, and you have to find out what happened to them and face the mystery behind their disappearance.

An eerie science phenomenon hidden on Regis III will redefine your way of understanding mankind’s strength and our rank in the Universe._

We are happy to announce, that we've teamed up with Starward Industries, the creators of “The Invincible” game, and together we just released a new FREE DLC!

Thanks to that cooperation, we are able to give you the unique Space Helmet model from their game to customize, as well as the new achievement and quest related to this model! Get creative and prepare yourself for the adventure on the mysterious planet!

ABOUT THE INVINCIBLE

Rethink human’s dominion in The Invincible: a story-driven adventure set in a hard sci-fi world by Stanisław Lem. Discover planet Regis III as scientist Yasna, use atompunk tools looking for a missing crew, and face unforeseen threats. Make choices in a philosophical story that’s driven by science.

MODEL BUILDER PATCH 1.1.1

Besides the new DLC, we’ve also managed to fix some bugs and made small improvements to the game! Check out, what’s new to the Model Builder 👇

Added helmet model from The Invincible game by Starward Industries

Paints are no longer shown individually on the kit selection screen, instead, they are represented by a single icon including their count

Improved position of Night Racer model on evaluation screen in career mode

Base coat of Oriental Dragon and Samurai Helmet is now unlocked at level 3

Clicking on assembly ghost and filter simultaneously no longer freezes the held element

Pressing space while auto-cutting no longer blocks inventory

Pressing Alt + Tab no longer breaks assembly

