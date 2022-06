Share · View all patches · Build 8867372 · Last edited 3 June 2022 – 15:13:20 UTC by Wendy

You can find the full patch notes here:

Improved hanging, scaling, loading of paintings in the studio

Added a button to clean/remove all hanging paintings

Fixed brush collisions on canvas

Other small bug fixes

