Shades of Rayna Update 0.4.5.1 (06/03/2022)

-Fixed the problem where you can't enter the dragon or witch fight after Dragon Den map completion.

-Boss defence and health is increased for Warrior.

-Bosses didn't make their projectile attacks when there were couple of bosses at the same time. Now, they have 20% chance to make their projectile attacks on this situation.